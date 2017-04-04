Glass Wool Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022



Glass Wool Insulation Material is a kind of glass wool; it is a high-tech product, mainly made from sand and recycled glass. Its exceptional thermal properties contribute to save energy and combat climate change. Its porous and elastic structure absorbs noise in the air and offers acoustic correction inside premises.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Glass Wool in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

Atlas Roofing

PPG Industries

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Wool Board

Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket

Glass Wool Blanket

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Exterior Insulation

Indoor Insulation

Pipe Insulation

Others

