A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below:

A. Drivers

> Awareness and rising use of plastic money

> Resistance to que and time consuming payment modes

> Increased convenience for low value payments

B. Restraints

> High initial investments involved in adopting electronic point of sale (EPOS) terminals

> Threat for cyber-attack

Contactless payments market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The contactless payments market has been segmented based on solutions such as payment terminal solution, contactless mobile payment solution, device management solution, transaction management solution, data management solution, security and fraud management solution, hosted POS solution and analytics solution. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each solution in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each solution has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the contactless payments market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the contactless payments industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

C. Major Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction To The Contactless Payments Market

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis Of Contactless Payments

4. Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Solution

5. Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Payment Mode

6. Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Service

7. Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Application

8. Contactless Payments Market Analysis By Geography

9. Competitive Landscape Of Contactless Payments Companies

10. Company Profiles Of Contactless Payments Industry

Global Smart Cards Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2021

Smart cards are IC-based cards that recover data utilizing different PC frameworks. Smart cards fundamentally go about as a practical approach to store, oversee, and keep up certifications for their clients. This makes these items profoundly advantageous for various applications.

