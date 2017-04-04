The Flight Navigation System Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2015-2022.

The report on global flight navigation system market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on flight instruments and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Technological advancements

– Economic growth in emerging ecomonies

– Increasing demand for Next-Gen aircrafts

B. Restraints :

– Government norms

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Esterline Technologies Corporation

– Garmin Ltd.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– MOOG, Inc.

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Raytheon Company

– Rockwell Collins, Inc.

– Sagem

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Flight Instruments :

– Gyroscope

– Altimeter

– Magnetic Compass

– Autopilot

– Sensors

2. By Application :

– Rotary Wing

– Fixed Wing

