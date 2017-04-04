Guangde, Xuancheng, China – Bamboo is a renewable and recyclable resource and the veneer made from slicing the bamboo blocks is a green material that has many applications in building and construction and furniture industry. Bothbest manufactures longer and wider veneer sheets from bamboo that have greater hardness than the wood veneer. The veneer made from bamboo is easy to process and hence suitable for a wide range of applications.

Bothbest supplies EcoNice range of bamboo veneer in two standard sizes and thicknesses of 2500×430 and 2500x1250mm and 0.3mm and 0.6mm respectively. The maximum available length is 3100mm. However, they can supply any custom length. The veneer is available in four basic styles of horizontal natural, horizontal caramel, vertical natural and vertical caramel. According to the spokesperson of the company, they use Moso bamboo as the major ingredient of their veneer, which has a significant hardness and strength. They use an exclusive patented technology to slice veneer from laminated bamboo blocks.

The spokesperson reveals that their bamboo veneer is an ideal replacement for wood veneer and it can be used in the building interior and furniture for their elegant appearance. This innovative and green veneer presents a unique design concept to be used in a range of architectural and interior panels, such as countertops, cabinetry and others. The spokesperson maintains that they manufacture the veneer from bamboo poles cut into strips. These bamboo strips are boiled in a solution of water and boric acid to avoid the growth of fungus and mold. The strips are then glued together with an adhesive that features very low VOC emission. This is the reason why it is a green material to be used in buildings and furniture.

The EcoNice bamboo veneer is flexible and strong and which increase its application area. The veneer is bonded with the water-resistant PVAc glue that gives it a better resistance against water and moisture. The veneer also bonds perfectly with different types of glues and adhesives to offer a desired level of flexibility when it comes to using them in practical applications. One can learn more about the veneer made of bamboo they supply by visiting the website http://www.bambooflooringchina.com

About Bothbest

Bothbest is a China-based company focusing on bamboo only because it is an amazing and rapidly renewable resource. The company manufactures largest variety and best quality of bamboo, such as flooring, decking, panels and mat. They are equipped with high-tech computerized machines and have been recognized as a professional supplier and exporter in bamboo market worldwide. BothBest products have been approved and used in many countries and end-users feel satisfied with their quality and after-sale service.

Contact Person: Tony He

Telephone: +86 563 303 2211

Email: info@bambooflooringchina.com

Website: http://www.bambooflooringchina.com