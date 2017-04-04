China; 04, April 2017: There are numerous people who suffer from one or another kind of prostate problem. For all of those, Dr. Song has come up with the latest prostate treatment called 3D Prostate Targeted Therapy, which is all-natural and non-surgical way to cure prostate diseases.

Dr Songxinping has done an extensive research on prostate disease and after years of hard work he discovered this 3D Prostate Targeted Therapy, which is his proprietary treatment. Every month, he treats a number of patients in his 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic and offers them relief from their pain and sufferings. According to Dr. Song, there are many treatment methods in the medical science, but they fail to deliver satisfactory results and also have chances of relapse. On the other hand, Dr. Song uses natural herbal extracts in his treatment that do not cause any side effect and also bring effective results.

The Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment introduced by Dr. Song is bringing a new ray of hope in the lives of men suffering from prostate cancer and other prostate diseases, such as prostatitis, enlarged prostate, prostate blockage, etc. His 3D treatment clinic, located in Xiangtan city, China specializes in the treatment of prostate cancer and has all necessary equipments and a team of caring and experienced doctors. Dr. Song along with his team carefully analyzes each prostate cancer case and administers small targeted injections of herbal extracts to eliminate the causative pathogens from the root.

With his 3D Prostate Treatment, Dr Song has been curing many patients suffering from common prostate problems, like prostatitis, which is primarily an inflammation of the prostate. Dr. Song thoroughly examines the prostate of the patient using digital rectal examination and also analyzes the prostate fluid. The investigation helps detect the presence of the pathogens that are creating the problem. After identifying the causative pathogens, targeted injections are administered to cure the disease.

To learn more about the latest 3D Prostate Targeted Therapy, one can visit the website http://www.prostatecancer.vip/

About 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic:

The 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic is a premier prostate treatment clinic. The clinic specializes in treating various types of prostate diseases and complications, such as prostatitis, enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperlasia (BPH), prostate cancer, seminal vesiculitis, epididymitis,cystitis, prostate blockage and calcification, and chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS), etc. The clinic is a medical clinic, licensed and approved by the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Miss Alisa Wang

Telephone: 86-186-7321-6429

WhatsApp: +86 -186-73216429

Email: prostatecure3d@gmail.com

Website: www.prostate-3dcure.com