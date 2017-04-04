Albany, New York, April 4, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled ‘Cold Chain Market for Food Industry – Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023. Cold chain in food industry is a supply chain system which relies on controlled temperature transactions of food products. It facilitates an uninterrupted series of storage and distribution of food products at a given temperature. It helps to extend the shelf life and preserves the quality and texture of food products during the inter or intra transportation. Fresh agricultural products, seafood, frozen food, dairy products are some of the commodities being transported. Such products are called as cool cargo during transport.

Cold chain market for food industry can be segmented on the basis of applications such as – Fruits and vegetables, seafood, frozen food and dairy. Moreover it can further be segmented into type of storage used such as – stored and transport. Geographically the market can be segmented as North America, APAC, Europe and RoW regions.

Several initiatives have been taken by the governments which have impacted the cold chain market to a great extent. Requirement of cold storage and transport facilities and increased activities of import and export has impelled leading players to make capital investment. Strategic acquisitions with small local players are made on continuous basis to enter the untapped emerging market. North America is the largest market for cold chain logistics. Moreover growing demand for frozen and chilled foods coupled with increasing trades is the growth driver for Cold chain market. Lack of funds and undeveloped cold chain infrastructure in many developing countries are major restrains for the cold chain logistics market for food industry.

Some of the major players include- FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Continental Air Cargo, Kuehne and Nagel International AG and World Courier.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

