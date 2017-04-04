Diwali is a festival of lights and is celebrated with fireworks at night illuminating the sky with vibrant colors to mark the festive mood. Though the fireworks are extensively used on Diwali you can now find them being used to celebrate any joyous occasion in life. However, you should be careful while buying crackers in the market as not every brand offers best quality or meet the environmental standards set by the government. It is always better to buy crackers from reliable brands that follow the norms and standards in the preparation and selling of fire crackers to the customers. You can now find quality Diwali crackers online that can be bought directly from the manufacturers so that you can be assured of receiving the best quality and also save costs cutting down the middlemen. The online cracker seller Ayyan fireworks has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and is one of the established brands in offering superior quality fireworks with almost 13 product categories and 250 plus product variants that adds celebration to the festival.

The firecrackers online seller offers best value in terms of quality and also following the environmental protection act passed by the government in offering safe fireworks to the customers. Though Chinese crackers have flooded the market they are banned as they contain explosive and hazardous materials that pollute the environment and harmful to the users. You can find a lot of variety in the crackers online to enjoy dazzling lights, vibrant sounds and also aerial splendours to celebrate the festival in grandeur. There are sparklers, chakkars, fountain, torches, atom bombs, fire crackers, fancy novelties and many more that would brighten up your night on the Diwali day. The cost of the firecrackers online is also very much competitive compared to the sellers in the local markets. Though some crackers are sold at huge discount price you would find a lot of difference in quality and the output at the end of the day.

It is also quite easy to place an order online for the crackers as you can just add the products of your choice to the cart and make the payment online for the products to be delivered to your door steps. What you see online is what you get as every product is displayed with clear product image and description for you to place an order. In case of any damaged or missing product on your order you can always claim a refund or replacement that shall be obliged by the company according to their terms and conditions.

Ayyan Fireworks Factory (P) Ltd

Mr. Abiruben G (CEO)

No.4, Shanmugam Road, Sivakasi – 626123

Tamil Nadu, India

+(91)-4562-222715

Shop from a wide range of crackers online at Ayyanonline, as we are now offering offer unique firecrackers of high performance at an effective cost. For more information, please log on to our website http://www.ayyanonline.com/