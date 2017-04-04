Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Glass Fibers in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Ask for Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/27099/request-sample
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Owens Corning Corporation
PPG
Lanxess
Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Market Segment by Type, covers
General-purpose glass fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Other
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/asia-pacific-glass-fibers-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-27099.html
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers market.
Chapter 1, to describe Glass Fibers Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Glass Fibers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Glass Fibers, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application,covering China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia,with sales,revenue and market share by manufacturers,types and application;
Chapter 14, Glass Fibers market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments