New Delhi, April 04, 2017:Arigold, one of the leading manufacturers of high quality leather footwear for children is proud to announce its association with Bollywood film “Blue Mountains” that will be hitting the screens on April 7 pan India.

Released under the banner of Krish Movies, and produced by Raujesh Kumar Jain, the movie is a Family entertainer with a social message.Starring Ranvir Shorey, Gracy Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Yatharth Ratnum, Simran Sharma, Mahesh Thakur andArif Zakaria, the story is about a hill-town boy whoenters a reality TV show and revolves around the challenges he faces in the show and how he succeeds in finding redemption after failure.

Commenting on Arigold’s association with Blue Mountains, Mr. Ricky Banbah, DirectorArigold said, “We are thrilled to have such a natural and seamless association with an inspiring movie like Blue Mountains.Set against a contemporary backdrop with talented cast and distinctive storyline, the movie is made keeping in mind the young viewers. Given our expertise and understanding of the teen lifestyle, the association of our brand with the film will appeal to audiences across India. This is just the beginning for us; we look forward to more of such collaborations.”

Director Suman Ganguli, while talking about the movie said, “Telling human stories with compelling candor and clarity is an art. Blue Mountains is an emotionally engaging story of a teenager who learns to triumph over failure in prevailing competitive and crazy times we dwell in.It exploresthe changing human emotions just like the changing colors of the Mountains through different seasons.”

The film has been applauded in many popular film festivals. It won the awards at the 19th International Children’s Film Festival for Best Feature Film, 2016 Nashik Film Festival trophy forBest Director and Best Director of Photography and the 1st Haryana International Film Festival for Best Children’s Film.