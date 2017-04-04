A new and updated version of GetPersonalizedJewelry website, a renowned online company that has made a name in the world of selling personalized jewellery including wholesale name necklaces , has been launched. The new version has captivated many visitors and clients who normally frequent it to make their purchases from around the world.

Among the most notable changes in the new site is the layout of the website which takes shopping experience and searching for any product a notch higher and much easier. A client will not need to spend a lot of time trying to figure out where to find certain personalized jewellery, in the event that they are looking for a sample of what GetPersonalizedJewelry does.

Apart from the fact that most personalized jewellery in this site are displayed for all to see plus their prices at the home page, one can click on them and closely view them by moving the cursor above the chosen item. Clicking on the piece of jewellery also gives details and particulars about it. For instance, the option of choosing the kind of material used, the length, the number of characters that can be used in it, that is if it is a name necklace, and other recommended pieces.

That is not all; the new website has, as well, taken care of the transaction experience. It is now not only easy but also fully secure.

“We are fully alive to the fact that in the online world you’ve to give your customers a secure environment to transact and that is what we, at GetPersonalizedJewelry, have done. The safety of transacting in any site goes a long way in determining if a client will come back or not,” said a GetPersonalizedJewelry representative during the re-launch of the website.

It is also important to mention that the new website header gives a visitor a clear and simple option of picking any product that they are looking for. For instance, if a client is looking for wholesale name necklaces, they will find them under the necklaces tab. Other tabs with quick links include the ones for earrings, bracelets, collections and rings.

GetPersonalizedJewelry has been selling personalized jewellery for many years, a period in which they have accumulated a lot of experience in this field in terms of identifying exactly what clients want or are looking for. They offer an exquisite collection of custom made jewellery for almost everyone, talk of moms, babies and girlfriends to name a few. A client can choose to personalize their jewellery with initials, names, dates, symbols or even icons.

Some of the common personalized jewellery at GetPersonalizedJewelry includes monogram necklace, name necklace and initial necklace among many others.

There is no doubt that a client will definitely find any kind of personalized jewellery at GetPersonalizedJewelry. Once a customer places their order, rest assured that they will get their item within 15 to 25 days depending on their location.

About GetPersonalizedJewelry.com

GetPersonalizedJewelry.com offers a highly sought-after range of hand-crafted personalized jewelry including custom made rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more. The company is known for providing top quality personalized jewelry products at affordable prices, and wholesale and dropship are also available there.

Contact:

Company: GetPersonalizedJewelry

Tel. No.: +1209322465

Address: Hong Kong, China

Email: sales@getpersonalizedjewelry.com

Website: http://www.getpersonalizedjewelry.com