If you are thinking of installing a roof rack on your vehicle, the first tip we can offer you is to pause and think about which roof rack would best suit your needs and your vehicle.

From ready-made to custom made, there plenty of options but it would be best to not only think about your immediate carrying need. Most folks tend to buy a out-of-the-box roof rack before their first holiday and might be intending to carry just a few over-sized suitcases and maybe a cycle or two. Instead, the Sydney based roof rack solution specialists – Bars-n-Racks recommends that you think a bit into the future too. For example, is it likely you might want to go on an extended outback camping trip sometime in the future?

When the extended outback camping trip question is put to folks, most say yes, that is a possibility. But here’s the thing, the roof rack solution you implement today for carrying a couple of suitcases for your holiday might not suit your future outback adventure requirement.

Our next tip is to think about product versatility. The right roof racks will be versatile, will have accessories that make it adaptable to transport any outdoor tool or toy in your garage – from bikes to kayaks to tents to cargo box.

Our next tip is to think about the design – the right Custom Roof Rack is highly stable, can carry the full rated load of your vehicle, is sturdy, is noise proof, is aerodynamic, fits your vehicle roof perfectly and looks like it is a part of your vehicle and not something fitted on top like an afterthought.

Our tip number four is to take a good hard look at the roof top of the vehicle for which you need to fit a Rhino Roof Racks Sydney. Your vehicle might have a factory-installed siderails or towers, or maybe crossbars or mounting points. Or, it might just have a good old plain roof.

Tip number five is know how much weight the roof of your vehicle can carry. You will probably find the necessary information in the tail section of your vehicle’s instruction manual (some vehicle manufacturer’s might put this information in the specifications table and print this in the front section of your vehicle’s instruction manual).

Tip number six would be to consider the advantages of your selected product. For example a roof rack; especially a tailored roof rack is advantages over other racks (e.g. trunk racks) because your roof rack can not only carry more weight and therefore more material, it also usually does not obstruct front or rare view. Also, your vehicle’s paint is less vulnerable to damage, there is less noise (usually no noise), a roof rack can be aerodynamically designed so the material you carry is less vulnerable to dust – and there will be a lot of that in the great Australian outback. Finally, a roof rack is multi-purpose – carry anything you like whereas (say) a trunk rack is usually meant for a specific purpose – like carry bike for example.