Shree Gangour Sweets, a Mumbai based restaurant chain best known for its sweets and top quality food service. They have successfully placed themselves in Mumbai, Indore, Goa and Dubai and now strengthens its presence in New Delhi.

This pure vegetarian restaurant makes sure that the vrat ka khana is fancier than your everyday meal. The Navratre fast calls for Nine days of rigorous no-salt-no-grains fast. There new range of food is apt for people who prefer clean and healthy eating.

Smriti Irani, the Union Textiles Minister graced her presence for the inauguration of Shree Gangour Sweets in Nirman Vihar, Delhi. She was also accompanied with Ila Arun (Bollywood Singer), Raj Kundra, renowned Business man and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Kailash Vijaywargiya, BJP’S General Secretary and Local renowned Politicians like Om Prakash Sharma and Gurcharan Singh Raju. Among others, eminent TV personalities like Sudhir Pandey, Bobby Khanna, Sooraj Thapar were also present on this grand opening of the outlet. The grand event witnessed a highly energetic spectator and many well-known influential personalities of the society.

Located in NirmanVihar, Vikas Marg, New Delhi the 1450 sq. ft. outlet has an architectural and traditional interior with five floors packed with sweet shop, restaurant, banquet hall and a roof top banquet for social gatherings. The restaurant (also in the offering are molecular dishes served in a visually appealing and relaxed atmosphere with their signature restaurant) serves a wide range of finger licking food and mouthwatering products in a relaxed environment including a variety of 150 kinds of exclusive sweets.

English Vinglish, a dessert boutique by Master Chef RanveerBrar, executes absolute meaning of its name. This pure vegetarian boutique has the vivid ideology of catering fusion designed products to its clientele to broaden horizon in the genre of traditional Indian sweets and western delicacies. English Vinglish primarily focuses on delivering exotic varieties with extraordinary merging of Shree Gangour’s sui generis sweets and innovative quotient of its Chefs which yields products like never before, such as, Sweet Potato, Gulab Jamun, Cheese Cake which is a product handcrafted to add a prominent enhanced change to the traditional sweet. Their Baked VadaPav is a cut on calories, which is baked within a whole-wheat bun for all the VadaPav fanatics.

Motichoor Parfait, a renowned France dessert altered with vibrant Indian colors accompanying the timeless MotichoorBundi and PistaKatli. Thus, English Vinglish serves the most of incredible and ambrosial combinations to maintain a creative equilibrium along with its exceptional products. It also offers a gigantic spectrum of other bakery products like health abiding breads, scrumptious unique cookies of varied flavors (masala chai, kalakand, etc), multihued macaroons, regal baklavas and so much more. Being Indian, sweets are a holistic part our lives and English Vinglish, pampers that perennial love for sweets.

This perfect duo of food makers is now in Delhi to make our lives sweeter and aromatic. Shree Gangour Groups’ Delhi outlet will be the ultimate destination for pure food and its array of exclusive offerings. Moreover an inviting fancy decor, soothing lights and food visuals coupled with superior customer services and innovative food display promises to create a complete sensory experience which will ensure an experiential, solutions oriented and most pleasurable shopping and dine-in experience.

