The new research report on Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015-2022.

The report on global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, application and end-user industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increasing demand from automobile industry

– Recyclable

B. Restraints :

– Higher cost of manufacturing

– Lack of awareness in developing economies

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Permali Gloucester Limited

– Bayer Material Science

– Huntsman Corporation

– PAR Group

– BASF SE

– Lubrizol

– Nippon Polyurethane

– Yantai Wanhua

– American Polyfilm Inc.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Product Type :

– Polyester

– Polyether

– Polycaprolactone

2. By Applications :

– Extruded Products

– Injection Molded Products

– Paints and Coatings

– Adhesives and Sealants

