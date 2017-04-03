We’re excited to officially announce that our brand new website is now live!

Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors a simple way to learn about ETP’s Omni-channel Retail Solutions and Services, and also to allow the visitors to easily browse information based on their own choice. The new website is interactive and includes changes to navigation, with dropdown menus for both mobile and desktop versions. We have also improved the structure of our content, so you’ll get more from a quick read. There’s a whole host of smaller but impactful changes, all to make your experience of the ETP website that much better for you.

Our current and prospective clients will find useful information about us on our new website. If you’d like to know more about what we do, then our Solutions pages can help. We have carefully collated a set of Resources for a set of more specific uses. The case studies will highlight the projects we have completed and outline the value created for each client as a result. The whitepapers will help you to learn more about a particular product, service, technology or methodology that ETP is closely associated with. The blog and other resources are still available, and only a single click away.

We hope you find the new website with a fresh look and easy to access information even on your mobile phone “on-the-go”. And, you could even win a special prize if you are amongst the first fastest five to send us a screenshot of how the ETP solutions help to ascertain the value of the total inventory in a store.

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please E-mail us.

About ETP

Founded in 1988, ETP is an Omni-channel Retail Solutions company headquartered in Singapore, serving market leaders in more than 22 countries across Asia Pacific, India and the Middle East. ETP’s omni-channel solutions include omni-channel POS, Mobility, CRM, Marketing and Promotion Campaigns, Order Management & Supply Chain Management, and Merchandise & Assortment Planning. ETP has successfully executed over 500 enterprise software projects across 25,000+ stores for 300+ brands. ETP’s unique value proposition is its ability to create and deliver innovative products and implement them successfully with domain expertise delivered by hundreds of consultants embodying ETP’s best practices. ETP helps its customers get it right in omni-channel retail.