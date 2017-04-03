The Indian gourmet popcorn market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 36% during the forecasted period of 2016-2022.

The Indian Gourmet popcorn Market is witnessing an astonishing growth, as there has been a shift in consumer’s preference of healthy snacks. The demand for gourmet popcorn is gaining popularity owing to innovative flavours and appealing packaging. Also, the popcorn market in India has attracted huge investments and interests of several players over the past few years. Owing to rise in consumption from tier-1 cities coupled with increasing popularity of gourmet popcorn, the gourmet popcorn industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the period of 2016-2022.

The report on “Indian Gourmet Popcorn Market Outlook 2022” provides the current scenario and future estimates of the industry. The market for gourmet popcorn is emerging on account of their nutritional benefit, better quality and taste. Gourmet popcorn is available in various exotic flavours thus addressing the taste of different consumers. The flavours and kernels for gourmet popcorns are imported from abroad and hence have a larger shelf life.

Government regulations are further regulating the industry owing to various issued regulations which prescribe quality, safety standards and hygiene norms to maintain the standards of the product in the industry.

The market for gourmet popcorn in Indian is witnessing an upward trend with the key players constantly upgrading their flavours & packaging and expanding their geographical reach. Thus there lies an immense opportunity for the new players to tap the fastest growing market that is expected to garner huge revenue.

