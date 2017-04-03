The report studies Soldering Flux Paste in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
“Soldering flux paste is designed for electronics soldering and industrial soldering.
Soldering is a process whereby similar or dissimilar metals are joined using an alloy that typically includes a base of tin combined with lead, silver, copper, antimony, bismuth or indium.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Soldering Flux Paste in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Senju
Alpha
Shengmao
Tamura
Henkel
Kester
Indium
INVENTEC(AVANTEC)
KOKI
AIM
LA-CO
Nihon Superior
KAWADA
Yashida
Tongfang Tech
Shenzhen Bright
Yong An
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rosin based pastes
Water soluble fluxes
No-clean flux
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
SMT Assembly
Semiconductor Packaging
Industrial Soldering
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Soldering Flux Paste market.
