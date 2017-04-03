The report studies Polyphthalamide (PPA) in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant semi-aromatic polyamide. As a member of the nylon family it is a semi-crystalline or amorphous material composed from a diacid and a diamine. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, PPA is ideal for use in a chemical environment or temperature extreme conditions. Common applications include automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors and coolant pumps as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries, and used as electrical insulation, switches and connectors in electrical & electronics industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polyphthalamide (PPA) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

Solvay

EMS-CHEMIE

Mitsui Chemicals

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic

BASF

AKRO-PLASTIC

KEP

DZT

NHU Special Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Amorphous PPA

Semi-crystalline PPA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Industrial Equipment

Others

