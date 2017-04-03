Market Research Hub (MRH) Report: Marine fuel management has emerged as an importance sector due to rising cost of marine fuel. A thorough analysis of this market has been offered in a research report titled, “Global Marine Fuel Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2024”, that been added to the huge database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This research study helps to understand various aspects such as market size, trends as well as growth for the marine fuel management market. Moreover, the report also forecasts the status of the market during 2016-2024.

Basically, the marine fuel management system helps in offering the precise amount of fuel oil burnt for a specific vessel. Over the years, the marine fuel management has advanced in terms of importance due to more stringent government regulations to regulate pollution at sea. Hence, marine fuel management is a method to measure, monitor, and report the usage of fuel by vessels/ships/boats with an aim to reduce fuel usage, reduce emissions, improve fleet management and surge the operational efficiency.

Initially, the report starts with the marine fuel management definition and scope which is followed by market segmentation. This research study throws light on several important factors such as key industry developments, key market indicators and product overview. Moreover, the market dynamics are precisely analyzed which include drivers, opportunity as well as restraints. In order to enlighten the reader, the report also manages deep analytics linked to a market forecast from 2016-2024, which includes market revenue projections (US$ Mn), global supply demand scenario, value chain analysis and Porters Five Force Analysis.

On geographical grounds, the global marine fuel management focus on several key regions such as North America, U.S., Canada, Brazil, Latin America, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Rest of Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific, China, Singapore, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC, Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Africa and Rest of Middle East. For each of the above-mentioned regions, the report offers the key findings, market size and forecast until 2024.

In the later section, on the basis of process, the global marine fuel management market can be segmented into- measuring, monitoring, reporting and others. Moreover, the market is also segregated by the application which includes:

Fuel Consumption

Efficiency Level

Fleet Management

Viscosity Control

Others (Fleet Standardization, Shore Side Reporting, Cross and Cargo Delivery Verification)

In the concluding sections, the report comprises the profiles of the key players in the Global Marine Fuel Management Market. Key players include Emerson, ABB Ltd., DNV-GL AS, Siemens AG, ENIRAM, Krill Systems, Inc., Bergan Blue, Nautical Control Solutions LP, Banlaw Systems Ltd., Mustang Technologies, Kaminco, Marorka, BMT Group, Interschalt, Aquametro AG. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes like company overview, business strategies, financial overview and recent developments.