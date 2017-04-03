The report studies Avocado in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



The Avocado is fruit that originally cultivated in Mexico and Central America. The avocado tree (Persea Americana) is currently widely planted in tropical and Mediterranean climate area. It is classified in the flowering plant family Lauraceae along with cinnamon, camphor and bay laurel. The fruit is also named as alligator pear. Trees are partially self-pollinating and the growers often propagate through grafting to keep quality and quantity of the fruit.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Avocado in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mexico

Dominica

Colombia

Peru

Indonesia

Kenya

United States

Chile

Brazil

Rwanda

Venezuela

China

Guatemala

Israel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hass

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

