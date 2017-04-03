(Macao, March 30, 2017) – Visitors to The Parisian Macao can experience magnificent views from the resort’s Eiffel Tower and enjoy special dining offers at three of its signature restaurants with the new ‘View and Dine’ promotion offering savings of up to 25% off regular prices. The new promotion is available from April 1 – June 30. Guests can indulge at either

Brasserie, Lotus Palace or Le Buffet restaurants, and just need to book a table under the package and show their dining receipt at the Eiffel Tower to redeem an admission ticket.

The ‘View and Dine’ package includes lunch sets at Brasserie, Lotus Palace or Le Buffet restaurants at just MOP 248* per adult and MOP 168* per child including access to the Eiffel Tower observation decks on the 7th and 37th floors, and dinner at Le Buffet for MOP 388* per adult and MOP 238* per child, also including access to the tower. Reserve your table now by calling Brasserie on +853 8111 9200. Lotus Palace on +853 8111 9260 or Le Buffet on +853 8111 9250.

The special ‘View and Dine’ menu at Brasserie includes delicious pan-fried prime beef, rich coq au vin, and galette complete – the signature dish of a buckwheat crepe filled with Emmental cheese, fried egg and Paris ham; while Lotus Palace’s menu offers a dim sum combination platter, deep-fried pork ribs in coffee sauce and chilled coconut milk pudding with black truffle. Diners at Le Buffet can enjoy a selection of fresh seafood and exquisite French desserts alongside the usual marketplace of European delicacies.

In addition to observation decks, the imposing half-scale Eiffel Tower features a Love Lock Bridge following in the famous Parisian tradition originating from the Pont des Arts bridge; Eiffel Tower souvenir photo experience service; and dazzling daily light show with music, every 15 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to midnight.

The Parisian Macao is the integrated resorts’ newest property, opening Sept. 13 last year. It features the Eiffel Tower which sits majestically at the hotel’s entrance, alongside a full array of integrated resort facilities, including approximately 3,000 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting space, international restaurants, spa, kids’ club, health club, pool deck with themed water park, 1,200-seat The Parisian Theatre and entertainment. When visitors arrive at

The Parisian Macao, they are greeted by a world of fabulous flavours, including French and Asian fine dining, traditional sidewalk cafés, tea lounges, market bistros, delicious local dishes and more. Whether you crave an authentic snack, a family feast or romantic candlelit dinner, The Parisian Macao has every culinary base covered.

For more details about ‘View and Dine’ package, please visit https://www.parisianmacao.com/macau-restaurants/view-n-dine-2017.html#1.