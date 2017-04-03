McAllen, TX, 2017/ Press Release: If you are looking for an auto insurance plan that provides excellent coverage, contact Smith-Reagan Insurance Agency. Functioning as an independent body, the agency offers a wide array of insurance plans to the residents of Brownsville, TX.

The agents help to compare different auto insurance policies and coverage offered by leading carriers. They also assist the clients in choosing the best option which offers maximum return and minimum premium investment. If you are eligible for certain discounts, the agents will let you know about it too. Further assistance is provided by the agency in handling all the legal matters and formalities.

The staff at Smith-Reagan Insurance Agency is friendly and approachable. Before offering you any plan, the agents will carefully listen to your requirements and browse the most suitable options accordingly. They will never suggest a plan that carries coverage you do not require.

Auto Insurance Plans Offered By Smith-Reagan Insurance Agency –

Standard Auto – This plan insures every aspect of an automobile. It is generally offered to the clients with a good driving history. It provides coverage for all type of mishaps that may occur to the vehicle or the owner.

Non-Standard Auto – It is designed for the people who have a previous criminal history or bad driving record. This plan is a bit more expensive than standard plan.

Classic Cars Insurance Plan – For the clients who own cars that have a historical background, insurance is a must to protect them from any damage or theft.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Insurance- The insurance policy is for the vehicles that have living space and facilities just like home. The coverage includes all categories of Recreational Vehicles i.e. A, B and C.

Motorcycle Insurance – The plan insures two wheeler since these vehicles have less security features and are more prone to accidents and damage. Moreover, they are generally driven by youngsters.

Watercraft – If an owner rents a watercraft, the policy covers all sort of liabilities that the possessor may have to face due to an accident or defacing of the vehicle.

ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) And Golf Cart – This policy insures any kind of damage or bodily injury that may occur while driving ATV or riding golf carts.

To know more about auto insurance plans offered by Smith-Reagan Insurance Agency, you can call (956) 399 – 1353. For additional information you can log on to their website www.sra-ins.com