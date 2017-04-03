What happens when beer is cheaper than water? The whole country wakes up to celebrate. BIRA 91 offered both its variants BIRA White and BIRA Blonde at INR 9.1(inclusive of taxes) on the occasion of April Fool’s day to celebrate the spirit of fooling around.

Recognised for its flavour and quality, BIRA 91 engaged consumers across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalore and Pune​ with its inimitable & irreverent style on 1st of April 2017. A style that had thousands of beer lovers not only wake up but also line up at select Beer Cafe outlets in the country. The offer was available from 10 AM till 2 PM​​.

With the intention of revolutionizing the beer scenario in India, Sandeep Singh, Director – Marketing, BIRA 91 commented, “Our vibe as a brand has always been fun & cheeky. Traditionally, April Fools Day has always been celebrated as day for playing pranks on friends & having fun. We wanted people to have good time while relishing the taste of BIRA. Beer drinking & appreciation is a fast emerging trend in this country. We are overwhelmed with the response and have sold roughly 18000 bottles in four hours”