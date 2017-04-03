The Uber taxi app for iphone has revolutionized the experience of hiring a taxi for the customers. You no longer have to wait for finding a taxi in your vicinity or call the taxi company to send one that may take time to reach but can simply use the Uber app that finds a taxi within 3 mile radius to your spot and send one that can reach you quickly to cater to your travel needs. By using the Uber cab booking app you can have access to the company and privately owned taxi cabs along with medallions to reach you on time and offer the best services within competitive rates. The Uber taxi rates are very cheap compared to any other competitors in the industry and your search ends for a reliable taxi with Uber. All you need is to just download the Uberjockey app that are compatible either for the iPhone or Android based on your smart phone OS and that’s it you can now call a taxi from anywhere and anytime by simply using the app to fill in your details and have the taxi arriving at your door steps within no time. The taxi booking app is free for the customers who can just download the app to access the late model private cars, private or company owned taxis that are available round the clock. Moreover, all the taxis registered with Uber are equipped with latest technologies along with verified operator’s credentials and payment option with either cash or credit cards.

It is also easy for the taxi owners to register with Uber who can download the app for a nominal monthly charge and they need not pay any more commission per ride. The operators can find more customers within their vicinity and they can also know the pickup and drop off location even before the passengers are picked up for the ride. The Uber also promises best quality cars to the customers that are well maintained and come in a range for the customers to make a choice. The passengers can also know beforehand how much it is going to cost them for the ride by receiving the invoice that is directly sent to their email address. All the customers who have availed Uber services found it very reliable with quality services being offered and you can also become one by requesting for the services through the Uber taxi booking app.

