The latest trending report Global Automotive Lighting Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Automotive Lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which is including headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press types can be divided into ambient lighting, dome lamp, puddle lamp, misc lamp, headlamp, combination taillight, turn light, and license plate light.

This report focuses on the Automotive Lighting in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Koito

• Valeo

• Magneti Marelli

• Hella

• Stanley Electric

• Ichikoh

• ZKW Group

• Varroc

• SL Corporation

• TYC

• DEPO

• Xingyu

• Hyundai IHL

• Imasen Electric

• Fiem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Ambient lighting

• Dome lamp

• Puddle lamp

• Misc lamp

• Headlamps

• Combination taillights

• Turn lights

• License Plate Light

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents –

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Lighting Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Lighting, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Lighting, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Lighting, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Automotive Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Lighting sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

