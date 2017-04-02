Event Details:

Come Sunday –April 2nd, standup comedian and IIT engineer Vinay Sharma has specially mechanized a show that is bound to crack you up. A mechanical engineer by profession, Vinay insists on proving time and again that people from an IIT background can apply their minds to the funny side of life too. If you want to have your brain waves humorously rewired, it is positively recommended you attend the show.

When April 2nd 2017, 7-8pm

Where R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Tickets Free Entry

About

Vinay Sharma Vinay is a 31-year-old unmarried IIT Bombay engineer; a combination, which he insists, is comedy material in itself. Currently on the cusp of phenomenal ground breaking research in the field of making people laugh, Vinay has dedicated his time to conjure up a thesis on the same.

Apart from his original observations about daily life and its routines, Vinay has excellent voice modulation skills, a unique style of delivery, a friendly and positive stage presence. He has performed all over the country in metros, in smaller cities, at corporate events, at colleges and for comedy clubs like the Canvas Laugh Club, The Comedy Store, etc. He has also featured in the NDTV show – The Rising Stars of Comedy.

He has recently bought green sneakers with yellow laces to appear cool on stage. From the inside, however, he is still a Kachori enthusiast and a street food critic – as quoted by the man himself.