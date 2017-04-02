Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.0.18, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer allows to reduce the size of InDesign links and speed up processing by eliminating excess image data. The software also performs image adjustments, converts formats and helps repurpose files for web and mobile devices. The new version lets users preserve image multiresolution information and save transparency when converting InDesign links to TIFF.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.0.18, a feature update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks helping users reduce the size of InDesign links, save processing time, and repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version gives users access to two additional Photoshop TIFF conversion options directly from LinkOptimizer. The option to save image pyramid allows to preserve multiresolution information of the source InDesign link, while the save transparency setting preserves transparency as an additional alpha channel when the file is opened in another application.

“This is the best extension I ever purchased for any design app,” says Wayne Guy of Edge Graphics in Van Nuys, California. “It saves hours of time, tediously replacing linked images, resizing, batch processing. Worth every penny… It’s a must have tool for a designer who works with image rich InDesign files such as catalogs or magazines.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign,

-change resolution to 300 dpi,

-convert RGB images to CMYK with specific ICC profile,

-resave JPEG images as PSD,

-run a Photoshop Action on each image.

As a result, users can save gigabytes of disk space, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Light version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite and Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

Contact:

Leo Revzin

Owner

Zevrix Solutions

105 McCAUL St, Suite 301

Toronto Ontario M5T 2X4 Canada

858-206-0607

media@zevrix.com

http://www.zevrix.com