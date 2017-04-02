The Montreal-based Motorsports In Action (MIA) team is happy to announce the arrival of two prestigious sponsors, Swiss Corum watches and Zetta Jet, who join the team in their season’s pursuit of the Continental Endurance Sports Car Challenge, with events held in both Canada and the United States. Branded in Corum and Zetta Jet livery, the two McLaren 570S GT4 entered by the MIA team will take to the Sebring track starting this Thursday.

Prestigious Swiss watch company founded in 1955 and based in La-Chaux-de-Fonds, canton of Neuchâtel, Corum is associating itself with this type of Endurance competition for the first time. « We are proud of this partnership with Motorsports In Action (MIA). The team is a dynamic one that uses McLaren cars, who are known worldwide for its prestige, its efficiency and the beauty of its products. These are all characteristics that are in common with the Corum enterprise » mentions Davide Traxler, CEO of Corum, whose family of watches include Admiral, Golden Bridge, Bubble and Coin. MIA would like to thank and acknowledge VIAGP for making this kind introduction to Corum.

American Zetta Jet company possesses a fleet of nine planes, used exclusively to meet the needs of their high-end business clientele. The company has bases in strategic airports around the world, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Peking, and Shanghai. « Zetta Jet is very pleased with this new collaboration with the Motorsports In Action team » indicates Geoffery Cassidy, Zetta Jet’s director of operations, who adds : « We are looking forward to following the two MIA teams’ Continental Sports Car Challenge performances on the track ».

Thirty-five teams are entered in the Continental Sports Car Challenge series’ event, taking place as part of the 12 Hours of Sebring. The two-hour race is set to start this Friday March 17th, at 3:40pm.

About Motorsports In Action

Since 2002, Motorsports In Action has been building race cars for various local and international series, acquiring a wealth of knowledge and resources along the way. Our race shop is well known for high-end mechanics, exotic automotive maintenance, complete race car building and design, prestige paint, and meticulous detailing.

www.motorsportsinaction.com