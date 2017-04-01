The new research report on Viscosupplementation Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015-2022.

The report on global viscosupplementation market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increasing number of geriatric patients

– Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

– Awareness among patients about new drugs and devices

B. Restraints :

– Lack of safety

– Inefficiency of the products

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Alcon, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Allergan, Inc.

– Fidia Farmaceutici SpA

– Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

– Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– GALDERMA S.A.

– LifeCore Biomedical LLC

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. By Product Type :

– Single Injection Viscosupplementation

– Three Injection Viscosupplementation

– Five Injection Viscosupplementation

2. By End-User :

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Orthopedic Clinics

