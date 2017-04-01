Poor training and badly equipped workers cause of most accidents in the workplace

Dubai, UAE: Poor training or lack of supervision in the workforce and badly equipped workers lead to a majority of workplace accidents, according to a senior Dubai Municipality official, who was speaking at the recent BOHS Worker Health Protection Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Raed Al Marzouqi, Head of Occupational Health and Safety at Dubai Municipality, related a number of cases of workers suffocating due to lack of protective gear to shield them from harmful chemicals or suffering injuries from falls due to the lack of the correct protective gear. He said a large number of the accidents he came across were due to the lack of proper protective gear and equipment.

Safety and health of the workforce is being prioritised by local and regional authorities in the Middle East, as they increasingly play host to a vast and diverse workforce which is responsible for the construction of immense new infrastructural and commercial projects across the region.

Driven by new regulations that mandate best practice in occupational hygiene, builders, developers, contractors and construction companies from across the region are on the lookout for the best in workplace safety gear and equipment, to comply with the safety code.

The growing interest in workplace health and safety worldwide is also reflected in the rapid increase of international exhibitors participating in the Safety and Health section at Intersec 2017, the region’s premier international trade fair for security, safety and fire protection, taking place from 22-24 January at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

With more than 220 Safety & Health exhibitors already confirmed for the three-day showcase, the dedicated section at Intersec has witnessed rapid growth over the last five years. In 2013, there were 113 Safety & Health exhibitors, with this number steadily increasing every year.

The Safety and Health section offers regional trade buyers, contractors, engineers, labour suppliers and developers a unique opportunity to meet with and key global suppliers and manufacturers the entire spectrum of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and technical textiles.

“With governments and regional industries increasingly prioritising worker safety and wellbeing, the importance of using the right kind of protective clothing and safety equipment to ensure safety in the workplace becomes paramount,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organiser of Intersec.

“The Safety and Health section at Intersec provides a wide selection of the latest in safety equipment and personal protective gear from leading international manufacturers for the benefit of regional professionals and industry trade buyers as well as increasing awareness about the importance of workplace safety.”

The section also headlines the Techtextil Pavilion. Techtextil, which is the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and non-wovens, will once again present a wide variety of technical textiles for professional and protective clothing as well as laminating technologies, coating, printing, finishing and other products and services.

On display at the Safety and Health Pavilion will be a wide spectrum of professional and protective clothing, footwear and PPE from leading international brands such as: Derekduck, Granberg, Draeger, Cofra, Delta Plus, Dickies, Giasco, Nebosh, RRC International, Safety Jogger, and Texport.

Derekduck, an innovator of nonwoven related products ranging from chemical protective clothing, disposable medical gowns, waterproof jackets, and consumer breathable rainwear, will launch two new products under its Ultitec brand name: the Ultitec 1800 lightweight waterproof protective clothing,and the Ultitec FR+ flame retardant protective clothing line.

Jason Lin, Derekduck’s GM, said: “We’re proactively assisting our Ultitec distributors to develop the Middle East market.We aim to popularise the importance of wearing protective clothing, as we believe that work safety is not only about focusing on PPE products, but more importantly, to establish and promote better protection for regional workers.

“For this reason, Derekduck provides a series of training sessions for our local markets’ distributors and potential customers by holding product training conferences, joint events and seminars.We hope that through 2017 Intersec, we can continue to build Ultitec brand exposure, and let more consumers know that Ultitec can provide better body protection and meet their needs.”

Giasco, and Italian manufacturer of safety shoes that exports to more than 80 countries, is another Safety & Health exhibitor that will launch its 2017 catalogue with several new styles and innovations.

“Our business is increasing a lot in the Middle East in the last few years, due to the higher quality standards required in this market today compared to 10 years ago when the price was the main topic,” said Alessandro Schenato, Giasco’s Export Manager.

“We’ve noticedthat companies in Middle East today are focusing more on better quality PPE made in Europe, in order to offer a higher level of protection for their workers.Our innovative safety shoes offer the best level of safety due to high level of raw materials used by the most advanced technologies available in the market.”

Granberg AS is a leading glove manufacturer, which will showcase its speciality PPE gloves at Intersec 2017. The company, headquartered in Norway, is rated AAA-maximum by Bisnode, and won the prestigious Red Dot Award 2015 for outstanding design for its 9001 & 9002 models.

Leaders in medical and safety technology, Dräger will be showcase the Dräger FPS-CPM 7000 integrated communication unit designed for fire protection services. The system is capable of transmitting clear signals with minimal static and prevents any interference. Koen Paredis, President, Middle East and Africa for Dräger said that the company is targeting fire services, oil and gas industries, chemical and petrochemical companies and mining operators across the region.

Intersec 2017, the world’s largest trade and networking gathering for security, safety, and fire protection, will feature more than 1,300 exhibitors from 54 countries, and will spread over the seven key sections of Commercial Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Homeland Security & Policing, Information Security, Smart Home and Physical & Perimeter Security.