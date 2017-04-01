The Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report provides value chain analysis on the revenue for the forecast period 2016-2022 and estimates for each application in terms of market size, share, trend and growth.

The report on global liquid biopsy market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research done by the analysts. The study extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2016-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

A. Drivers

> Adoption of liquid biopsies

> Help in detection of cancer in its early stage

B. Restraints

> Dearth of skilled professionals

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on approach of diagnosis, type of cancer application and channel participants. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such Janssen Diagnostics, LLC, Qiagen, Rarecells SAS, Silicon Biosystems, SRI International, Myriad Genetics, Natera Inc, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Sysmex Inostics, Trovagene Inc., Exosome Diagnostics, Exosome Sciences, and HansaBiomed OU. A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

C. Major Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

4. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis By Approach Of Diagnosis

5. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis By Type Of Cancer Application

6. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis By Channel Participants

7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis By Geography

8. Competitive Landscape Of Liquid Biopsy Market Companies

9. Company Profiles Of Liquid Biopsy Market Industry

