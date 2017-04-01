DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China High Pressure Pump Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The High Pressure Pump market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players, such as

• Interpump Group

• KAMAT

• Flowserve

• Grundfos

• Danfoss

• URACA

• GEA

• Andritz

• Sulzer

• Comet

• WAGNER

• LEWA

• HAWK

• Speck

• BARTHOD POMPES

• Cat Pumps

• Thompson Pump

• UDOR

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• High Pressure Plunger Pumps

• High Pressure Piston Pumps

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of High Pressure Pump in each application, such as

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Manufacturing Industries

• Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China High Pressure Pump Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China High Pressure Pump Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China High Pressure Pump Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of High Pressure Pump

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China High Pressure Pump Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

