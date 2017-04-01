Market Research Hub [MRH] Report on “Global Flat Panel X-ray Detectors” covers the currents and future trends affecting the market. Furthermore, the study includes an executive summary with a market snapshot which provides overall information of the various segments included in the study. Moreover, the study includes the data analysis of the flat panel x-ray detectors by application and geography.

The global flat panel detectors market has been segmented by applications into security, manufacturing, construction, semiconductors and bomb disposal among others. The others applications include medical, automotive and aerospace as the major application areas.

Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market: Drivers and Trends

With the advent of direct digital radiography (DR) technologies in the X-ray detectors market, demand for flat panel detectors (FPDs) by healthcare institutions and professionals has risen significantly across the globe. Considerable research in the field of X-ray imaging technologies led to the development of direct digital radiography systems. The research has its roots embedded in the development of active-matrix liquid-crystal displays (AMLCDs) for their major use in laptop computers. These AMLCDs constitute an active matrix array which consists of millions of semiconductor components embedded on a substrate. An intensifying screen attached to such an array forms the foundation of flat panel X-ray detectors. These detectors can be utilized in both radiography as well as fluoroscopy.

Flat panel detectors offer several advantages over traditional detectors such as image intensifiers, imaging plates, films, scintillators as well as CR or PSP detectors. According to an article published by FlatPanelDR, FPD-based DR systems provide a potential for less exposure to harmful radiations along with improved contrast visibility compared to those with much improved PSP detector-based CR systems. The study also suggested that FPDs performed best with conditions equivalent to those for radiography of the chest and lowest for conditions that imitated radiography of the extremities.

Most of the flat panel detection systems or DR systems utilize indirect type (i.e. a-Si type) of FPDs. However, recent research and development efforts have also introduced the direct type (i.e. a-Se type) of FPDs in the global markets. At present, demand for direct digital radiography systems is higher than for any other X-ray systems available worldwide. This would boost the demand for flat panel detectors in the global market and hence contribute towards their augmented growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market: Research Methodologies

Further going, the key trends impacting the global flat panel x-ray detectors market has also been included in the scope of study. Moreover, the challenges which are hindering the growth of the market has also been focused in the report. The growth of the market has been analyzed with the help of the drivers and the restraints which determine the growth trend of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the porter’s five forces analysis have also been included in the scope of the study. In addition, the future scope of the market has been anticipated with the help of market attractiveness analysis. To get a better understanding the product pricing, the average selling price of the various product types have also been included in the study. Furthermore, the average selling prices of DR systems and DR detectors have also been incorporated in the global report. The study tracks the global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors market in terms of revenue (USD million).

Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global flat panel x-ray detectors market is witnessing intense competition from the leading players. These players undergo frequent mergers and acquisitions in order to sustain in the competitive environment. The leading players focused in the report include Rayence, Inc., PerkinElmer, Teledyne DALSA, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Olympus Corporation, YXLON International, Toshiba Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Bruker Corporation and Hamamatsu Photonics among others.

The global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market, By Application

Security

Manufacturing

Construction

Semiconductors

Bomb Disposal

Others?

Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America