DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Inkjet Paper Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Inkjet Paper market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players.such as

• International Paper

• Domtar

• Nine Dragons Paper

• UPM

• Stora Enso

• OJI

• Smurfit Kappa

• Sappi

• Nippon Paper

• Mondi

• Fujifilm

• MPM

• Hahnemuhle

• APP

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Matte Paper

• Glossy Paper

• Semi-gloss Paper

• Other

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Inkjet Paper in each application.suach as

• Household

• Commercial

• Industry

• Other

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Inkjet Paper Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Inkjet Paper Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Inkjet Paper Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Antivirus Software

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Inkjet Paper Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

