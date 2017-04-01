Italy is shaped like a boot and the one thing that everyone needs to do while on an Italian vacation is eat real Italian food! Most people say that they need to lose weight before they take a cruise, but that same saying applies to Italian vacations as well!

Italian cuisine may seem simple, since each dish normally has between four and eight ingredients, but the quality and taste is superb. The food in each region of Italy is quite different, but each region is the same when it comes to serving quality wine with their meals. Each traditional meal in Italy has three or four courses and since Italians spend mealtimes with friends and family, the feast can last for a couple of hours or more. Nowadays, every day meals in Italy consist of one or two courses plus a side dish, but the time remains the same as everyone spends time around the table talking and laughing.

Here are 7 things that everyone needs to do during their Italian vacation:

1. Everyone needs to travel to Milan, so that they can experience Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” up close and in person. Everyone is only allowed fifteen minutes to view this masterpiece, so be prepared to gaze at it carefully for your allotted time.

2. Guided tours of the Vatican Museums are offered throughout the week and visitors who go on these tours will learn more about the Vatican and see many of the important pieces inside. Most of these tours will also include a guided tour of St. Peter’s Basilica.

3. Pizza was created in Naples, so travelers to Italy should definitely make a stop there for some authentic pieces of deliciousness.

4. The views along the Amalfi Coast are spectacular and as long as visitors do not mind the dangerous twists and turns of the road, and if they believe they can survive the trip, it is something that they must experience.

5. There are multiple statues of David in Florence; and many visitors like to see if they can find them all. Three of them are located in or near the Piazza Signoria, the Galleria dell’Accademia, and the Piazzale Michelangelo.

6. Visiting the ruins in Pompeii is something that everyone should do at least once in their lifetime. The ancient city looks like it was frozen in time and visitors can walk along the streets and see inside shops, bakeries, and homes.

7. Eating gelato is special in Italy and people visiting the country need to eat it at least once a day, but preferably twice. It is just that good and well, delicious.

An Italian holiday is so much more than exploring the country. It is about good food, delicious wine, yummy gelato, and time spent with new friends. Anyone who takes a trip to Italy will begin planning their next trip to the country before they even leave.