China; 01, April 2017: With his years of extensive research, Dr. Song has successfully discovered the 3D Prostate Targeted Therapy that is a non-surgical method to cure various prostate diseases, including prostate cancer. Dr. Song has regularly been offering prostate treatment at his 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic and has already cured many patients.

The root cause of the prostate problem has not been known to doctors, researchers and other medical science professionals. However, Dr Song has given several years in studying the prostate related complications and his 3D Prostate Targeted Treatment is now being seen as a proven method to cure several kinds of prostate diseases, including prostatitis, enlarged prostate, prostate cancer, prostate blockage, etc. He relies on the tests and clinical analysis of the prostate to ascertain the severity of the problem and which forms the basis of his treatment. Based on his analysis, he administers targeted injections to cure the problem.

According to Dr. Song, prostate cancer is a serious condition and one needs to start the timely treatment to witness an effective result. Dr Song prostate cancer treatment is a non-surgical procedure in which he uses small targeted injections of herbal extracts to eliminate causative pathogens. The treatment importantly helps clear the prostate blockage and calcification, bringing relief to the patients. With regular injection dosage, the pain also subsides gradually and one starts feeling better from inside.

Dr Song’s Prostate Cancer Targeted Treatment doesn’t have any chances of relapse. Moreover, he uses natural ingredients that are safe without any side effects. The treatment also focuses on improving prostate health after the lesions, pathogens and the calcification are cleared from the prostate. The targeted injections contain anti-infective herbal extracts, anti-enlarged herbal extracts, anti-cancer herbal extracts, and other herbal extracts that work together to eliminate the causative conditions and also improve prostate health.

The 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic is well-equipped to conduct all necessary medical tests to investigate the prostate disease, so that Dr. Song can treat his patients. To know more about the clinic or Dr. Song’s prostate treatment, one can visit the website http://www.prostatecancer.vip/

About 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic:

The 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic is a premier prostate treatment clinic. The clinic specializes in treating various types of prostate diseases and complications, such as prostatitis, enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperlasia (BPH), prostate cancer, seminal vesiculitis, epididymitis,cystitis, prostate blockage and calcification, and chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS), etc. The clinic is a medical clinic, licensed and approved by the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Miss Alisa Wang

Telephone: 86-186-7321-6429

WhatsApp: +86 -186-73216429

Email: prostatecure3d@gmail.com

Website: www.prostate-3dcure.com