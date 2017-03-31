The Zirconium Silicate Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2015-2022.

The report on global zirconium silicate market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increasing demand from ceramic and sanitary manufacturing industries

B. Restraints :

– Rising gap between supply and demand

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Astron Ziron Pvt. Ltd.

– Endeka Ceramics Ltd

– Hakusuitech Co., Ltd.

– Imerys Refractory Minerals

– Industrie Bitossi S.p.A.

– Mario Pilato Blat S.A.

– Nitto Ganryo Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. By Type :

– High-grade Zirconium Silicate

– Common Zirconium Silicate

2. By Applications :

– Ceramics

– Wear-resistant Materials

– Others

