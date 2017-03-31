The latest trending report Global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.



Triclosan is a kind of broad spectrum antimicrobial. It can be used in cosmetics products, perfume and deodorants. It also can be used as anti-bacterial/antimicrobial in soaps, hand-wash, liquid sanitizers and oral care for cavity in toothpaste etc.

This report focuses on the Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• BASF

• Kumar Organic

• Vivimed Labs

• Dev Impex

• Spectrum Chemical

• Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique

• Buntech

• Salicylates and Chemical

• Suraj Impex

• Equalchem

• Sino Lion

• Jiangsu Huanxin

• Hunan Lijie

• Shandong Aoyou

• Xian MEHECO

• Xiangyun Group

• Yichang Yongnuo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), with sales, revenue, and price of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

