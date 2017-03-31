Interloper Golf introduces their new set of 4 golf wedges in lofts of 52, 56, 60 and 64º to give you better control of your short game and help you lower your scores.

Dallas, TX – March 27, 2017. InterloperGolf announces their new set of 4 golf wedges with evenly graduated lofts of 52, 56, 60 and 64º. Statistically 63% of golf shots are sub-100 yards. Having a strong short game helps you lower your score in the segment you take the most shots.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for InterloperGolf, the idea is to help out golfers trying to lower their score by making the same type of shot but only altering the loft and legnth of the club. Mr. Babar further adds that many golf instructors want golfers to master simple but repeatable swings from 6:30, 9 and 10:30 o’clock with each club and write down the length they carry with that swing and club. Then based on the situation, pick the right wedge and make one of the 3 swings.

Mr. Babar further adds that the wedges come with a satin finish and quality stepped steel shaft with a low to mid kick point resulting in a higher ball trajectory. They can be customized for shaft length, flex and grip.

For more information, visit their website at http://bit.ly/wedges-set3