HEADLINE: Ramola Bachchan presents RUNWAY RISING, Exhibition 2017- 15th EDITION

New Delhi, April 2017: With the best of Fashion and lifestyle, this exquisite exhibition was formed and founded by Ramola Bachchan in October 2012. This is the 15th edition of this exhibition that provides a platform to young and talented designers along with established top notch- designers/brands to cater to the needs of Delhi’s elite crowd. With Over 100 Designers offering various merchandise like footwear, accessories, clothes, there is something for everyone.

If you’re looking for accessories to match your outfit, or the perfect outfit for your next date, or that suit you need for the next shaadi you have to attend head straight to Runway Rising on the 12th of April. With accessories starting from INR 2000, the exhibiton is pocket friendly and serves a varied palate in terms of designs, options and price range.

The exhibition will be held on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at the Ashoka Hotel, Chanakayapuri, New Delhi, featuring designers like Kalista , Bodhi Tree Jaipur, Label Kiss by Archana Vijay, The Pink Mirror , Sanam Tamanna Dubai , Pink Cow, Hera by AJ, Ultraviolet ,Love generation, Noble Faith, Devani ,Zephyr by Jyoti Khosla , Balance by Rohit Bal and many more!

Location: Ashoka Hotel, Chanakayapuri

Timings: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.