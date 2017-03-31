Research Report on Global Polyacrylamide Market 2014 to 2021 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

Polyacrylamide is a water-soluble compound which is produced by the polymerization of acrylamide. Its properties can be modified according to the applications. Polyacrylamide is used in water treatment applications to coagulate or flocculate solids in a liquid. Polyacrylamide is used in petroleum applications to enhance oil recovery. It is also used as a binder for pulp fibers in the paper making industry. Polyacrylamide is used in various other applications such as food additives, mining, ore processing, textiles manufacturing, and gel electrophoresis.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-2991

Polyacrylamide market is segmented according to application as water treatment, oil and gas, paper and others (including mining, biomedical, etc.). Water treatment has the largest market share in application segment. Polyacrylamide market is segmented according to product as non-ionic polyacrylamide, cationic polyacrylamide, anionic polyacrylamide and others (including homopolymers, copolymers, etc.). Anionic polyacrylamide is the major product and expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. It is due to its rising demand in a various applications such as water treatment.

The key factors influencing the growth of Polyacrylamide is increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment and stringent regulations related to treatment of wastewater from industrial and municipal sources. The rapid growth in shale gas and wet shale gas production is also fueling the market growth. The growing applications in mining industry will also boost the market during the forecast period.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– SNF

– PetroChina Company Limited

– Kemira

– BASF SE

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/2991-polyacrylamide-market-report

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Polyacrylamide Market By Product :

– Non-ionic Polyacrylamide

– Cationic Polyacrylamide

– Anionic Polyacrylamide

2. Polyacrylamide Market By Application :

– Water Treatment

– Oil and Gas

– Paper

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-2991

Other Related Reports :

Global Polyamide Films Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Polyamides films are semi-transparent thermoplastic polymers with exceptional properties that make them suitable for many applications. They are resistant to high temperatures and are used primarily as a coating. In electronic industries, polyamide films have huge scope as it is widely used as an insulator owing to its flexibility, excellent insulation, and heat resistance.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/4506-polyamide-films-market-report