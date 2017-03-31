The Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch in steel is the most classical amongst the entire Constellation series; in the sense, it carries almost everything the famed watch designer Gerald Genta had thrown into the Omega Constellations of the 1960s.

Readily recognizable due to the presence of the case claws holding the case and the bezel together, the Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch carries the legacy of the original Constellation aesthetics, also through the ring of Roman numeral hour markers on the bezel.

The real appeal comes from the case and the bracelet designs, working together in an unified manner; going together and bringing even some of the early-80s design elements into the mix. The whole blend thus becomes a timeless union of important details from different eras, , thus helping to leverage the Omega DNA all the more.

It’s a dramatic yet enduring designing concept that makes the Omega Speedmaster Racing Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch stand out from the other dress pieces in the category. The first one is definitely the Griffes (or claws), followed by the striking, silver dial, featuring a a date window at the 3 o’clock position. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal guards it from the top, while the engraved Roman numerals on the bezel add a fair bit of sportiness and keep things from turning bland. At 38 mm across, the stainless steel case doesn’t appear as small as it should have; the bezel gets the thanks for it.

The OMEGA Co-Axial calibre 8500 can be viewed through the transparent case-back and a considerable portion of the fine refinements that make it up. This in-house movement comes with a Co-Axial Escapement, which ensures greater precision with stability and enhanced durability, more than the other type of escapements. Fitted with a bi-directionally swinging rotor, it has a significantly reduced winding time and on a fully wound mainspring, can go on for 60 hours without slowing down. The chronometer is a certification of the high precision this movement delivers.

The Omega Speedmaster Racing Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch gives you that sensational feeling that your grandfather might have felt way back in the days when sobriety and courteousness used to be a way of a slower-paced-than-now life. If you wanted a piece to suit all your formal dressing, the Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch is the one to go for. As a office- or a business-wear, it shines and excels, leaving nothing behind to be convinced about.

The Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.10.38.21.02.001 Mens Watch speaks for itself – not just to them into the finer sides of life but also to the crowd to whom a watch is not so unless it is a big, gimmicky piece with a myriad things going on its dial.