New Delhi, March 31st, 2017: Summers are all about sand between your toes, vacay at your favorite place, fun times with friends and more! With an attempt to capture the similar essence, Monte Carlo, India’s leading apparel brand recently unveiled its Spring-Summer 2017 collection for men, women and tweens. The fabric used, the style and silhouettes are all geared up for an ultimate summer comfort. The collection comes with an assurance of absolute comfort & cool be it at work, party or outdoors.

What’s more, it offers a varied range to suit all tastes and preferences. So, whether you are from the fashion-conscious brigade, a stylish professional or a trendy teenager, you are sure to find fashionable apparel in this collection for your wardrobe.

Tops, tunics, shrugs, shirts, t-shirts, shorts, denims and summer dresses make for a multifaceted assortment, available in a host of designs and vivid colors. When styled right they are capable of seeing you through from a brunch day-out with friends to a glitzy night party!

For men, the collection offers stylish and well-cut linen waist coats, which can easily be used to create a sophisticated formal look as well as modern ethnic attire. The SS17 collection also includes structured shirts and T-shirts in an eclectic mix of prints and patterns which you can team up with Monte Carlo denims, Bermudas, trousers or chinos – ideal for any occasion.

The Tweens Monte Carlo collection includes perky and playful range of shorts, t-shirts, Bermuda sets, dresses, tops and dungarees for both boys & girls of age 6-16yrs. It has been specially made of breathable material to keep them cool & at ease at the playgrounds, summer camps and more.

The collection also includes Monte Carlo’s creatively crafted socks! Made using various blends of cotton, this out-of-the-box range will surely be a fun addition to your summers’ wardrobe. They are available in a variety of vibrant colors & pop art patterns.

Talking about the new collection, Ms. Monica Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo says, “This collection is designed with an idea to create a perfect combination of summer fashion & comfort. Made using premium quality fabric, this range is ought to keep you relaxed and fresh throughout the day. This season, we have introduced new designs and patterns, and played with trending hues of yellow, dusty rose, green and blue.”