High temperature composites are lightweight composites with resistance to temperatures up to 1000°C. In spite of being lightweight, they exhibit excellent thermo-mechanical performance and dimensional stability at exceedingly high temperatures in spite of being lightweight. Some other features displayed by them include fire-resistance, incombustibility, resistance to vibrations, and absence of smoke when exposed to heat or fire and resistance to vibrations, to name a few.

High temperature composites are typically used in the field of motorsports, aerospace, defence, naval or automotive, where they can replace metal as low-weight alternatives. Some of the commonly used resins for manufacturing high temperature composites include polyimides, benzoxazines, bismaleimides and cyanate esters.

Common applications of high temperature composites are in the manufacturing of heat shields, exhaust ducts, pipes for hot fluids or gases, fire barriers and other structural components. In recent years, high temperature composites have also started coming up as thermal insulators for rocket propulsion system’s fuel tanks, as acoustic insulators for fairings, in the thermal insulation of cryogenic tanks, as acoustic & thermal insulators for the nuclear power plants as well as vehicle engines and as an aircraft fuselage heat insulation material.

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. High Temperature Composites By Matrix Systems :

– Ceramics

– Others

2. High Temperature Composites By Matrix Systems :

– Aerospace

– Defense

– Power & Energy

– Electrical & Electronics

– Others

