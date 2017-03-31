The latest trending report Global Wet Pet Food Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report we mainly researched wet pet food, Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food’s high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed. Grain gluten and other protein gels may be used in wet pet food to create artificial meaty chunks, which look like real meat.

This report focuses on the Wet Pet Food in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Mars

• Nestle Purina

• Mogiana Alimentos

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Total Alimentos

• Nutriara Alimentos

• Heristo

• Diamond pet foods

• Empresas Iansa

• Unicharm

• Affinity Petcare

• Butcher’s

• Nisshin Pet Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• 80-200g

• 200-400g

• 400-600g

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Wet Pet Food Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wet Pet Food, with sales, revenue, and price of Wet Pet Food, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wet Pet Food, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Wet Pet Food market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wet Pet Food sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

