The Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch takes style through a new, unique direction. Blending style, quality and comfort with an impeccably classic design, it is going to benefit greatly those with a penchant for a solid, top-notch quality that radiates a charming beauty.

Retro-lovers raise your hands! The Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch brought back the style from the olden days. Infusing it with a bit of a modern play, this time, Fossil moulds it around not just the wrists but also the preferences of those who are stylistically fashion conscious.

Let’s call the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch an execution that deftly combines design philosophies dating back to the early 20th century. It has brought the Grant a slightly mysterious yet cool aura, which makes it an ideal watch for them with an for active lifestyle. From the sports bar to the corporate boardroom, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch enjoys a free access.

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch is an ideal piece to wear when creating positive impressions matter. Fitting a broad range of social contexts, its rich brown leather strap, off-white dial and dull gun-metal finish of the case brings a striking range of contrasts that never stop to amaze. Add to it the punctuated Roman numerals and the classic touch reaches completion and the Grant bestows everything for the times you need to be recognized as the best-dressed person around.

The addition of the chronograph feature imparts a peppy, sporty touch to the Grant, which, rather than disrupting its classic demeanour, adds a fair amount of vintage charm. The whole design now resembles the multi-dialled vintage clocks, bringing in an artistic balance into the whole show. The dial, with its carved-out centre, creates further a sense of depth, enhanced further by the layered sub-eyes over the numerals.

However, classic doesn’t mean there’s a dearth in its masculine appeal. The chronograph feature is enough to prove that and its austere, grey shade. However, the Fossil Stella Multifunction Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch, despite being water resistant to 50 meters, is not suitable for serious water sports. The leather strap is not at all suitable for prolonged water exposure, so if you want to carry it along even to the pool, get the strap changed either to steel or to silicone rubber. Sports like scuba diving or water polo are to be always avoided while wearing this watch.

Else, the Fossil Virginia Quartz FS5214 Men’s Watch is a well-crafted piece, ready to be worn out of the box. Extremely sturdy, free from persistently annoying issues and fit for anything between work and play, be prepared to get noticed in the crowd even if you want it the least.