ESD Mats are primarily used to prevent electronic circuit boards and other electronic products from damage by an electrostatic charge. Static control is critical during electronic assembly and manufacturing.

This report focuses on the ESD-Safe Mats in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

• Desco (SCS)

• RS Pro

• COBA Europe

• Hozan

• ACL Staticide Inc

• Bertech

• Achilles Industrial Materials

• Hakko

• Superior Manufacturing Group

• Ranco Industries

• Cleansem

• SDM Technologies

• Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology

• Henyer Rubber

• Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

Market Segment by Regions

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type

• Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats

• Rubber ESD-Safe Mats

• PVC ESD-Safe Mats

• Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc)

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe ESD-Safe Mats Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of ESD-Safe Mats, with sales, revenue, and price of ESD-Safe Mats, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of ESD-Safe Mats, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, ESD-Safe Mats market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe ESD-Safe Mats sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

