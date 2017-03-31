The Emollient Esters Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Emollient esters are formed by esterification process, which result into lighter emollients. Such emollient esters occupy properties like smooth spreading, less oiliness, etc. Emollients are ingredients that retain the natural moisture of the skin from loss. Esters provide slip, oily feel, and soaping of to the products. Hence, emollient esters are majorly used in personal care products as moisturizers, plasticizers and tactile modifiers.

Lipstick, body lotions, oils, face creams, etc. are the example of emollient esters based products in personal care segment. Emollient esters enhance the spreadability and smoothness of these products by controlling the dehydration of the skin. Emollient esters help maintain skin’s softness and plasticity. Emollients exist in all oils such as sesame, almond, olive oils and their derivatives.

Global emollient esters market is segmented in the report by Types such as Simple & branched C8 – C 18 carbon atom group; and complex larger, branched & complex carbon group. Applications classify this report by skincare, cosmetics products, hair care and other. Products such as lipstick, face creams, body lotions, oils, and body wash are driving the application market to grow at a fast pace. Applications such as skincare and cosmetics are influenced with this growth. The overall body care products are adding to the changing and emerging trends from emollient esters applications. Personal care and cosmetic industry accounted major market for global emollient esters industry. This market has a great potential for growth owing to rising demand for functional properties and natural / herbal-based emollient esters.

Europe is the largest market for emollient esters followed by North America. However, in these matured markets the growth potential rests with the use of natural / herbal based emollient esters. In the emerging markets of China, Japan, and India the increasing living standard and increased awareness about skin health is raising the demand for emollient esters. Hence, Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging market for this ester.

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS :

1. Emollient Esters By Types :

– Simple and Branched C8 – C 18 Carbon atom group

– Complex larger, branched and complex carbon group

2. Emollient Esters By Application :

– Skincare

– Cosmetics Products

– Hair care

– Other

