The Dyestuff (Black Color) for Textile Fibers Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Dyestuff (black color) for textile fibers refers to coloring dyestuff used to impart peculiar black color to fabric materials. These dyestuffs are coloring materials used to color various fiber materials which include nylon, acrylic and polyester. Dyestuff has several end-user applications and high demand from textile and automotive industry. It is used to impart color to apparels, fabrics, home textiles, special purpose clothing.

The reports detailed overview and analysis involves segmentation on the basis of end-user application and product. Product segments global dyestuff (black color) for textile fiber market into nylon, polyester, acrylic and others (including olefin, etc.). Based on end-use this report is segmented as apparels, home textiles and others (including automotive, agriculture, protective clothing, etc.).

High demand from the textile industry is a major factor to fuel the growth of this market. In addition, demand for industrial protective clothing further augments the growth of global dyestuff (black color) for textile fibers market. Other end-user segments like home textiles and demand for special purpose clothing and fabrics from automotive industry will open key opportunities for this market for the forecast period.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF SE

– Arkema SA

– DuPont

– Kemira

– Lanxess AG

– Rockwood Pigments Inc.

– Kiri Industries Ltd

– Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Dyestuff (Black Color) For Textile Fibers By Product :

– Polyester

– Nylon

– Acrylic

– Others (Including Olefin, Etc.)

2. Dyestuff (Black Color) For Textile Fibers By End-User :

– Home Textiles

– Apparels

– Others

