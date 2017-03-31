DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Water Meter Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Water Meter market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players. such as

• Sensus Metering

• Itron

• Honeywell(Elster)

• Roper Industries(Neptune)

• Mueller Water Products

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• Badger Meter Inc

• Arad Group(Master Meter)

• Kamstrup Water Metering

• Zenner

• ABB

• Ningbo Water Meter

• Shanchuan Group

• Donghai Group

• LianLi Water Meter

• Chengde Water Meter

• Chongqing Smart Meter

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Mechanical water meter

• Smart water meter

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Water Meter in each application. suach as

• Commericial Use

• Industrial Use

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Water Meter Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Water Meter Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Water Meter Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Antivirus Software

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Water Meter Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

