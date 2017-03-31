DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players, such as

• Eastman

• SK NJC

• Kangheng Chemical

• Feixiang Group

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

• Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

• Others

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in each application, such as

• Polyester Materials

• Coating Materials

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

